Crash on snowy first day of spring sends 2 to hospital in DeKalb

DeKALB – A two-car crash on a snowy first day of spring sent two men, one from DeKalb and the other from Malta, to the hospital Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said the men were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“They were minor injuries,” Burgh said. “One, I know, thinks he had a broken finger and the other one doesn’t specify what the injury was.”

Authorities responded to the crash at 4:31 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Peace Road and Macom Drive in DeKalb.

Deputies said a 2005 Volvo S80 traveling south on Peace Road slid through snow and across lane lines before colliding with a 2020 Toyota Camry traveling the opposite direction.

Burgh said “slushy snow” Thursday morning covered some more rural roads in DeKalb County. He said the weather was a factor in the crash.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, which were towed from the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Volvo, a 32-year-old man from DeKalb, was cited by sheriff’s deputies for driving too fast for road conditions and improper lane usage, according to the sheriff’s office.

“[From] what I’m reading, he was going too fast when the roads had some snow on them this morning and lost control,” Burgh said. “Too fast for snowy road conditions.”