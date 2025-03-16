Multiple Genoa homes damaged by fire Sunday

Genoa-Kingston Fire Station 2 in Kingston, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

GENOA – Multiple Genoa homes were damaged by fire early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Market Street for reports of multiple homes on fire in the Riverbend subdivision, according to the Genoa Police Department.

Crews, including firefighters and paramedics from agencies across DeKalb County and the region, responded.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Genoa authorities reported that crews still were on the scene.

“Please continue to steer clear of the area,” authorities wrote on the Genoa Police Department’s Facebook page at 8:47 a.m.

The extend of the damage or number of residents displaced has not yet been publicly released. The Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District has not released further details yet as of press time Sunday.

This is a developing story which will be updated.