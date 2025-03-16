Arena rock tribute band to perform March 22 in DeKalb

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring arena rock tribute band That Arena Rock Show.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. March 22 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

That Arena Rock Show will perform music from golden age of rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Queen, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Journey and Guns N’ Roses. The songs include “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

Ticket prices begin at $29.50. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre box office, call 815-758-1225, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.