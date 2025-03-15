Sims: Your vote, your community: Why April 1 consolidated election matters

Local elections shape our schools, our communities and even our tax bills – yet, year after year, the consolidated election sees the lowest voter turnout. Why?

The consolidated election, held this year on April 1, is arguably the most important election in the cycle. It combines races for school board members, municipal officials, and township leaders – the very people who make decisions that affect our daily lives. These elected officials determine local policies, set budgets, oversee public services and help shape the future of our communities.

Yet, despite its significance, this election often gets overlooked. In the 2023 consolidated election, only 6,175 of DeKalb County’s 61,435 registered voters cast a ballot – a turnout of just 10%. Compare that with last year’s general election, in which almost 73% of registered voters participated. That means key decisions about our schools, towns and local services were made by a small fraction of our community.

This level of voter participation is concerning when you consider how directly these elected leaders impact our lives.

School board members set policies that shape the education of our children. Mayors, alderpersons and village trustees make decisions that influence local infrastructure, public safety and economic development. Township and municipal officials determine funding priorities and tax rates that affect our wallets. These decisions are too important to be left to chance – or to a handful of voters.

In addition to selecting local leaders, this year’s ballot includes several referenda that could shape our communities.

Voters in Sycamore School District 427 will decide whether board members should be elected at large, without residency restrictions within the district. South Grove Township residents will weigh in on a proposed tax levy increase to support the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. The Shabbona Fire Protection District is seeking an increase in the property tax limiting rate to provide additional funding for fire protection and ambulance services. Finally, residents will determine whether to establish the Flewellin Memorial Library District in additional parts of DeKalb and Lee counties, with an initial tax levy not exceeding $90,000.

DeKalb County deserves better than a 10% voter turnout. Your vote is your voice in shaping our local governments, schools and essential services.

Fortunately, voting has never been easier. Early voting is already underway, and voters have multiple options to cast their ballot – by mail, in person during early voting or at the polls on election day. With so many opportunities available, there’s no reason to sit this one out.

To help make voting as accessible as possible, our office has published the 2025 Consolidated Election Voter Information Guide. This resource includes a full specimen ballot, polling place details, early-voting locations, and answers to common election questions. We want every voter to feel informed, confident and prepared to participate.

I encourage every eligible voter to make their voice heard in this election.

For more information, visit dekalbcountyclerkil.gov or contact our Election Division at 815-895-7147. On our website, voters can check their registration status, find their polling place, view sample ballots and follow election results on election night.

Administering elections in DeKalb County is a privilege I take seriously, and I deeply appreciate the opportunity to serve our voters. Let’s work together to increase turnout and ensure every voice is heard in this critical election.