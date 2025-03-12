DeKalb Latino-owned businesses targeted with ‘hate speech’ letters, say mayor, police chief

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd gives remarks on the annual police report Monday, March 10, 2025, during the DeKalb City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – City leaders this week issued sharp rebukes after they said multiple Latino-owned businesses in DeKalb recently were targeted by letters filled with what Mayor Cohen Barnes called “hate speech.”

Barnes and DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd voiced their concerns at this week’s City Council meeting. Barnes and Byrd quickly condemned the actions and said they stand in support of local Latino-owned business owners.

“This is not how we behave in the City of DeKalb,” Barnes said. “This is not how human beings, in general, I think, should behave in the United States of America. But that really upset me and I’m appalled.”

The alleged discriminatory attacks on DeKalb’s Latino community come just two months into President Donald Trump’s tumultuous second term, which has seen sweeping federal orders targeting immigrant communities. Trump campaigned in part promising to crack down on illegal immigration using U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents.

The president’s policies have already garnered strong opposition locally. In February, dozens of DeKalb businesses protested by closing for a day, joining in nationwide “Day Without Immigrants,” protests. Business owners said they wanted to show the value Latino-owned businesses and immigrants have in DeKalb.

But Barnes and Byrd said this week that there appears to be local pushback to that solidarity.

In the City Council meeting, neither Barnes nor Byrd showed the actual letters or disclosed specifics about what sort of threats were made, nor how many business owners received them. They said the letters appeared to include rhetoric about a person’s immigration status, and threats to “go home.”

Barnes said authorities don’t know who sent the letters.

Byrd shared a photograph of two such letters with Shaw Local News Network. One of the letters addressed to a DeKalb business on Tenth Street was postmarked Feb. 14. In all capital letters, the writer asked about the “legal” status of the business’ employees, ending with an ominous “Since you closed, we’re coming back. Adios.” Another letter includes a similar message, asserting that “illegal” people aren’t allowed. In the message, the writer implores the business to stay closed, stating its services aren’t needed.

Neither letter appears to have been signed or lists a name.

“You’re going to exhibit that behavior and you’re going to be threatening like that and attack members of our community, then this isn’t your community. Go somewhere else. Period.” — Mayor Cohen Barnes

Byrd said he’s talked to several business owners who said they were targeted. He said the owners handed the letters over to police.

“They are not afraid,” Byrd said. “They are here to stay.”

Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith said he also knew a business owner who’d received such a letter.

Barnes said he takes issue with the way the local Latino community has come under attack.

“I believe DeKalb is a place where everyone belongs, but there’s behaviors that don’t,” Barnes said. “You’re going to exhibit that behavior and you’re going to be threatening like that and attack members of our community, then this isn’t your community. Go somewhere else. Period.”

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks at the June 12, 2023 City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

Monday’s City Council meeting is not the first time city leaders have stepped up to show support of immigrant communities.

Hours after Trump’s inauguration in January, City Manager Bill Nicklas released a public statement, declaring that local law enforcement wouldn’t play a role in enforcing federal immigration law. At the time, Nicklas said he wanted to clarify DeKalb police duties after he received “a number of citizen concerns and inquiries,” regarding potential ICE enforcement. DeKalb’s policies also are in accordance with Illinois law.

Nicklas' statement has since been translated into Spanish for readers, and is published on the City’s website.

Barnes said he felt sorry for those who were victimized by what he called hateful letters.

“That is not something that we tolerate here in the city of DeKalb in any way, shape or form,” Barnes said. “I feel bad for those business people that are out there, working hard, doing their thing and just trying to be good stewards, good residents of the City of DeKalb. And they had to deal with something like that. So I just wanted to apologize to that community. That is not representative of who we are as a community.”