Celebrate Women’s History Month with DeKalb library event

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Community members are invited to create Suffrage Movement-inspired crafts to celebrate Women’s History Month at the DeKalb Public Library.

The program will be held at 2 p.m. March 16 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about voting rights history and create postcards, buntings and banners, sashes, ribbons and buttons. Materials will be provided. Cornbread, gingerbread cookies and coffee also will be served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.