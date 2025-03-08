NIU drops season finale despite 21 from Sidney McCrea

Sidney McCrea scored a career-high 21 points, but 26 turnovers doomed the NIU women’s basketball team in an 89-79 road loss to Miami (Ohio) in the season finale on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the way Sid played today,” NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said. “She shot the ball with confidence and did some nice things on the defensive end. I’m happy for her especially to have that kind of a game going out.”

Chelby Koker closed her NIU career with her third straight 20-point game. Koker scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, making 7 of 14 shots from the field. She finishes her career fourth in career scoring with 1,926 and fifth with 448 assists and 244 three-pointers.

The Huskies finished the season 13-17 and 6-12 in the Mid-American Conference.