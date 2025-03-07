DeKalb city officials want more electric vehicles in town

An Electric Vehicle charging station is seen in use Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb wants drivers of electric vehicles to know they’re welcome in town, as officials consider a local policy step that could ease restrictions on where vehicle charging stations can go.

A city commission this week took steps to help DeKalb claim recognition as an “Electric Vehicle (EV) friendly community.” The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission gave an initial stamp of approval to text amendments to city code. Action taken by the commission still requires a final nod of approval from the City Council.

Scott Zak, DeKalb communications and engagement manager, said there are three levels of recognition the City can strive for as officials look to entice more types of motorists to the area.

“We are starting with the bronze level,” Zak said. “What we have tonight are the minimum changes we would need to the [unified development ordinance] to be classified as bronze level EV ready. That would be advertised as such that DeKalb is [an] ‘EV friendly community.’”

According to city documents, officials would like to amend city code to allow electric vehicle charging stations as an accessory use in all zoning districts. The city also wants to allow EV charging stations to count as satisfying the minimum parking space requirements.

In 2024, the city adopted a five-year Sustainability Plan. The plan laid out steps for DeKalb to create a more sustainable community, reduce carbon emissions and address climate change

Around that same time, the City Council entered into the Greenest Regions Compact, meant to help carry out DeKalb’s new Sustainability Plan.

“They make available to you many programs that can help you with your sustainability goals,” Zak said. “One of them is called the ‘EV Readiness Program.’ It’s actually funded by ComEd. It’s put on by the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. The whole goal is to eliminate as many barriers as possible to owning an electric vehicle.”

Zak underscored the benefits the city has gained from the readiness program.

“There’s classes every other week that we attend,” Zak said. “It’s very comprehensive. It does everything from training from first responders on how to respond to a fire with an electric vehicle, which is very different from a regular car, to recommending zoning changes.”

The city already has some charging stations throughout the community, including at the AMC Market Square 10 movie theater on Sycamore Road, Van Buer Plaza downtown and more.

City Planner Dan Olson said some communities require a certain number of charging stations for every project. But he said it’s not a requirement in DeKalb – at least for now.

“We’re not at that point at this time,” Olson said. “If it’s more of a demand, we’ll kind of follow that.”

The City Council is expected to put an ordinance recommending code changes to a final vote on March 10.