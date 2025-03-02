Lexi Carlsen scores career-high 19 in NIU’s 2OT win: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Women’s basketball

NIU 84, Bowling Green 77: At DeKalb, NIU trailed by 22 in the second half but came back for a double-overtime win.

“Our ability to stay together and fight for every possession, in the fourth quarter and then in both overtimes, was very impressive,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen as the Huskies snapped a three-game losing streak. “As a coach you’re proud of everyone who stepped on the floor but what sticks out the most is our ability to win this one for the team but also for the seniors.”

Sixth-year guard Chelby Koker led all scorers with a season-high 28 points, 23 coming in the second half and overtimes. Koker was 8 for 18 from the field and 11 for 12 from the free-throw line. Lexi Carlsen scored a career-high 19 points off the bench with four three-pointers. Senior Sidney McCrea had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

NIU (13-15, 6-10 MAC) was down 52-31 with 3:09 to play in the third quarter. The Huskies tied things up at 62, then Bowling Green (16-12, 9-7 MAC) took back the lead with 0:41 left on a Johnea Donahue layup that put the Falcons up 64-62. NIU missed a shot to tie it but forced a Bowling Green turnover to get the ball back with 0:10 to go. The Huskies got a three-point look from McCrea that was off the mark, but Koker got the rebound and putback before the horn sounded to tie the game at 64-64 and force overtime. NIU was 10 for 13 from the field in the fourth quarter.

“In the timeout before the play I told the wings to be ready to shoot because I knew they would cover the paint,” Koker said. “Sid had a good look and I thought it would drop but I stayed with it and happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

In the second overtime, Bowling Green then got a three-pointer from Amy Velasco to go up 75-74.

That was the Falcons’ last lead of the game. NIU went on an 8-0 run, all from the free throw line, to take an 82-75 advantage with 0:13 to go. Koker made six consecutive free throws in the final 0:30 to put the game away.

Men’s basketball

Western Michigan 74, NIU 70: At DeKalb, Quentin Jones scored 25, playing all 40 minutes for the Huskies (5-24, 1-15).

Tsvet Sotirov had 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss.