Sycamore drops team wrestling sectional to Geneseo: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 2A Geneseo Regional: At Geneseo, Sycamore lost to the hosts, 45-25.

Jayden Dohogne needed just 22 seconds to pick up a win at 144 for the Spartans. Sawyer Davis (120) added a second-period pin for Sycamore. Carson West (106) and Charlie Olson (113) won on tech falls and Cooper Bode (215) won a 3-2 decision.

Men’s basketball

Miami (Ohio) 87, NIU 58: At Oxford, Ohio, Nasir Muhammad had 17 points in the loss for the Huskies (5-23, 1-14) against Miami (21-7, 12-3).

James Dent Jr. scored 12 for the Huskies and had a team-best six rebounds, while Quentin Jones chipped in 10.