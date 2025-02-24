Residents in 63rd, 70th legislative districts invited to telephone town hall with Reps. Keicher, Reick

Republican state Reps. Jeff Keicher and Steve Reick are inviting residents to take part in a live telephone town hall Wednesday, an opportunity to discuss issues affecting local communities.

Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Reick, R-Woodstock, will kick off the Tele-Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from Springfield. The lawmakers are expected to provide a legislative update and take live questions. The 63rd and 70th districts include portions of DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, McHenry and Boone counties.

“Please join us for a discussion on topics like taxes, jobs and making state government work better for you and your family. You have concerns and deserve answers,” Keicher said in a news release. “We look forward to an open, honest discussion about what’s ahead for Illinois.”

Residents will receive a call when the event begins and can stay on the line to participate. Those who don’t receive a call can call in to the Tele-Town Hall by dialing 815-580-3237.

Steve Reick

During the call, the representatives also are expected to provide updates on their ongoing work in Springfield related to their respective districts.

“This is a great way to connect and have real conversations about what’s happening in our state,” Reick said. “We want to hear from you, answer your questions and make sure you have the latest updates from Springfield.”