Indian Valley Theatre accepting Mimi Bryan Scholarship applications

Shaw Local 2023 file photo – (From left) scholarship recipient Emily Beckwith, IVT Mimi Bryan Scholarship Committee member Kari Frantzen, IVT Mimi Bryan Scholarship Committee chair Sharon Pagoria, and scholarship recipents Aleksandra Savage and Cadence Goldstein at Sandwich High School's Senior Awards Night. (photo provided by Indian Valley Theatre)

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre is accepting applications for its annual Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship for Sandwich-area graduating seniors.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating, college-bound student from high schools in Sandwich or the surrounding communities in May.

Applicants are required to have a performance or fine arts major or minor and do not need to have experience participating in theater activities.

Special consideration is being given to applicants who participated in the fine arts, including Indian Valley Theatre productions, and are interested in receiving further education in the fine arts field. The applicants will be considered by the theater’s board of directors scholarship review committee.

The application deadline is April 1. To apply, visit a high school guidance counselor, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com, or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.

Mimi Bryan was a founding member of the Indian Valley Theatre. Bryan was active both onstage and behind the scenes at the theater. She was instrumental in giving actors a chance to perform and bringing community theater to the Fox Valley area.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

To donate to the IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.