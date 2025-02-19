Sycamore woman shoots Wilbur, family dog, after argument with husband: police

Tracy Picciariello, 52, of Sycamore, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal after Picciariello's husband told police she shot their dog during a fight about how much time he spends with their pets, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore woman was arrested Monday after she told police she shot her family’s dog, Wilbur, during an argument about how much time her husband spends with their pets.

Tracy Picciariello, 52, of Sycamore, was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Picciariello called 911 after the shooting to tell deputies what she had done to Wilbur, a Black Mouth Cur.

“When she called, she said that she shot the dog,” Sullivan said. “Through investigation it was learned it was over a family dispute.”

The woman’s husband told a sheriff’s deputy the dog was shot during an argument over how much time he spent with their pets, according to the news release.

“The husband was giving more attention to the dog, so that’s what upset her,” Sullivan said.

Picciariello appeared for an initial court hearing Tuesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick, who ordered the woman released pending trial, court records show. The order was over prosecutors' objections after the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion Monday to deny release.

Buick ordered Picciariello not to have any contact with animals or guns, records show.

Wilbur did not immediately die from the Picciariello’s shot. Because of the dog’s injuries, the woman’s husband said he had to put down Wilbur by shooting him again, officials said.