Car vs. house crash in Shabbona leaves Lee woman injured

SHABBONA – A Lee woman was hospitalized Tuesday after the car she was driving crashed into a house on Perry Road between Malta and Shabbona, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said the woman, 61, may have suffered a medical-related incident prior to the crash.

“I don’t know the actual medical condition that was determined, but they did take her to the hospital and it appears she had some medical issues in the past,” Sullivan said. “So, that may have been a contributing factor but I don’t know what exactly those were.”

The woman also suffered injuries in the crash.

Paramedics with the Shabbona Fire Department took the woman to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb for medical evaluation, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 6:37 a.m. on Tuesday, west of the intersection of Perry and University roads, according the news release.

The woman was traveling east on Perry Road when her 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway, went through a fence and struck a home at 4684 Perry Road before coming to a stop.

Sullivan said people were inside the home at the time of the collision, but they didn’t report any injuries.

“[The vehicle] struck, went through a wire fence and then it struck the exterior corner of the residence and a air-conditioning unit,” Sulivan said. “Didn’t appear to be any significant structural damage. Nobody has to be relocated from the home.”

Sullivan said a separate driver heading east on Perry Road Tuesday morning witnessed the crash through their rearview mirror.

“[The witness] passed the vehicle,” Sullivan said. “Then, when he looked in his rearview mirror he actually saw the vehicle leave the roadway when the crash occurred.”