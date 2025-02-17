Local train enthusiast next up in Soup-er Sunday DeKalb history program

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday in February 2025 will feature a presentation on corporate symbol Chessie the Railroad Kitten by railroad and train enthusiast Bill Cummings. (Photo provided by Jessi Haish La)

DeKALB – The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday program will feature a presentation on corporate symbol Chessie the Railroad Kitten by railroad and train enthusiast Bill Cummings.

The program will be at noon Feb. 23 at the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

Cummings will share the story of Chessie, a cat character used as the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway’s symbol. The presentation also includes how the railroad developed an advertising campaign around Chessie and selected its name. Cummings has been a member of the Blackhawk Model Railroad Club in Oregon since 2008.

“Railroads are unfortunately not as big as a part of our lives as they were 50 years ago,” Cummings said in a news release. “So it’s important to share these stories and enjoy them.”

Proceeds from the program will go toward the homestead. Soup and a house tour also will be provided.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org