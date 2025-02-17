Hundreds march for immigrant rights in DeKalb

Demonstrators take to the streets of DeKalb Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in protest of the federal administration immigration policies. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Norma Gregorio-Perez said she takes exception to the immigration policies set forth by President Donald Trump and his administration.

She said she believes it’s a question of moral compass.

“They are illegal and inhumane,“ Norma Gregorio-Perez said of the president and his administration’s immigration policies. ”I have more native indigenous blood than the people trying to deport me or writing those policies.”

Gregorio-Perez was among hundreds of people who marched together in DeKalb Sunday. Organizers estimated participant numbers were near 500.

The event, which some referred to as a unity march, was meant to showcase the strength of local immigrant communities and allies in the wake of Trump’s new executive orders which have targeted immigrants and migrants.

Since President Trump and his administration took office last month, they’ve come under fire for, among other things, authorizing federal immigration authorities to target schools and churches.

The march was hoped to uplift people amid what some organizers described as the promotion of negative rhetoric aimed at the immigrant community. Church congregations, community youth and more joined the crowd.

Among some of the notable appearances for the march included DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes and DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas.

It’s not the first time community leaders came together since Trump’s second inauguration to protest his federal policy. Earlier this month, dozens of DeKalb County area business closed for a day for “Day Without Immigrants.” The day, which trended nationwide, came as sweeping immigration policies have caused uncertainty in DeKalb County and upheaval across the nation.

During his first week in office, Trump signed 10 executive orders on immigration and issued a slew of edicts to carry out promises of mass deportations and border security, The Associated Press reported. Some actions were felt immediately. Others face legal challenges. Some may take years to happen, if ever, but have generated fear in immigrant communities.

Trump announced plans to send federal immigration agents to Chicago and other Democrat-led cities to make good on campaign promises he’d said would tighten U.S. borders.

In her remarks during the rally, Vianney Pacheco, 16, said her intention was not to make a significant political statement but to change people’s perspectives.

“I wanted to show that we are human beings who are here and deserve to be acknowledged, even by those who may not be directly affected by these issues,” Pacheco said. “My goal was to spread a message of love and empathy.”

With a megaphone in tow, Gregorio-Perez said she felt compelled to join in solidarity with those demonstrating.

“I’m just heartbroken seeing how the immigrant community is being treated,” Gregorio-Perez said. “I hate the negative rhetoric that’s being promoted. I’m part of the local immigrant community and we’re not criminals.”

Some of the signs hoisted in the air by protestors during the demonstration read, “Families Belong Together,” “Keep Immigrants, Deport Racists,” and “Stop Project 2025.″

Pacheco said she feels the president and his administration’s immigration policies have wronged the immigrant community.

“I strongly disagree with his actions, particularly because they are creating fear among children about attending school due to concerns about their immigration status or that of their parents,” Pacheco said.

Gregorio-Perez said she believes all the negative rhetoric around the immigrant community is creating a toxic environment for the youth.

“Our children should not feel unsafe not knowing who to talk to and who to trust,” she said. “No one should.”