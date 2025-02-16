More than 300 local students awarded scholarships from Kishwaukee College Foundation

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently distributed $335,355 in scholarships to hundreds of local students for the spring semester.

The foundation awarded the scholarships to Kishwaukee students through 354 scholarships.

The scholarship funds are possible through gifts from local businesses and industries, area agencies and associations, and community members. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.

The Kishwaukee College Foundation's spring 2025 scholarship recipients (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

AG Communications Endowment: Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Anna Varner of Rochelle.

Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Anna Varner of Rochelle. Albert and Frances Besserman Endowment: Avery Coyle of Loves Park, Thomas Koziol of Rochelle.

Avery Coyle of Loves Park, Thomas Koziol of Rochelle. Arden Perry and Kathryn Cornell Scholarship: Brandon Foley of Genoa, Jaelyn Wallace of Genoa.

Brandon Foley of Genoa, Jaelyn Wallace of Genoa. Beulah and Roberta Hackett Endowment: Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Dominique Bauer of DeKalb, Maya Beard of DeKalb, Madolyn Bellah of Kirkland, Monica Hernandez of DeKalb, Alexis Olson of Earlville, Caprice Pinkard of DeKalb, Tashara Stevenson of DeKalb.

Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Dominique Bauer of DeKalb, Maya Beard of DeKalb, Madolyn Bellah of Kirkland, Monica Hernandez of DeKalb, Alexis Olson of Earlville, Caprice Pinkard of DeKalb, Tashara Stevenson of DeKalb. Bud and Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Service Above Self Endowment: Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle.

Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle. Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment: Lars Carlson of Kirkland, Maximus Julian of Sycamore, Paul Kamulegeya of Chicago, Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Anita Mensah of DeKalb, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore, Brianna Nieves of Cortland, Erica Prange of Lindenwood, Amayrani Ramirez of DeKalb, Rebecca Seldal of Malta, Reese Tomlinson of Genoa, Maylen Vazquez of Kingston.

Lars Carlson of Kirkland, Maximus Julian of Sycamore, Paul Kamulegeya of Chicago, Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Anita Mensah of DeKalb, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore, Brianna Nieves of Cortland, Erica Prange of Lindenwood, Amayrani Ramirez of DeKalb, Rebecca Seldal of Malta, Reese Tomlinson of Genoa, Maylen Vazquez of Kingston. Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment for Nursing: Monica Hernandez of DeKalb, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Tracee Nelson of Byron, Madison Rollins of Sycamore, Rita Walsh of Rochelle.

Monica Hernandez of DeKalb, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Tracee Nelson of Byron, Madison Rollins of Sycamore, Rita Walsh of Rochelle. Chris and Katherine Boulos Foundation: Josue Aburto of DeKalb, Alora Ager of DeKalb, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Emily Baldwin of Sycamore, Jose Barradas Lopez of DeKalb, Kalyn Brackemyer of Cortland, Alyssa Childress of Kingston, Dionna Clark of DeKalb, Riley Collins of DeKalb, Vincent Cortes of DeKalb, Rocio Cuautle of Sycamore, Ashley Davila of DeKalb, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Gabriela Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Cara Fant of Sycamore, Anna Fell of DeKalb, Alexandra Gamez of DeKalb, Leticia Garcia of DeKalb, Elizabeth Garlisch of Cortland, Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Hanitzi Gonzalez of Cortland, Sherleen Gonzalez of DeKalb, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Trinity Harms of DeKalb, Amixam Hernandez of DeKalb, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Audrey Heth of Sycamore, Davion Hines of Cortland, Jacob Hull of Sycamore, Grace Hunt of Cortland, Brooke Jackson of Sycamore, Jasmine Kemp of Cortland, Hayley King of Sycamore, Andrew Kirchmann of Sycamore, Adam Lake of DeKalb, Boston Leifheit of Sycamore, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Paige Lojko of Sycamore, Jennifer Arendt of DeKalb, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Ella Mathison of DeKalb, Raven Meeks of DeKalb, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore, Krystal Mora of Sycamore, Bernardo Munoz of DeKalb, Kevin Munoz of Genoa, Brianna Nieves of Cortland, Erika Nunez of DeKalb, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Naomy Ortiz of DeKalb, Javier Padron of DeKalb, Chance Perry of DeKalb, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Alex Prince of Malta, Justine Pringle of Cortland, Amayrani Ramirez of DeKalb, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore, Stacy Romero of DeKalb, Charles Roots of Sycamore, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, David Sandoval Castro of DeKalb, Lane Schumacher of DeKalb, Rebecca Seldal of Malta, Lizbeth Serna Valdes of DeKalb, Keisha Simms of Sycamore, Noah Stanik of Sycamore, Kayshia Stevenson of DeKalb, Donald Stiles of DeKalb, Brandi Stover of Genoa, Brynn Taylor of Clare, Haley Von Schnase of Sycamore, Anna Walzer of DeKalb, Milena Zak of Sycamore.

Josue Aburto of DeKalb, Alora Ager of DeKalb, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Emily Baldwin of Sycamore, Jose Barradas Lopez of DeKalb, Kalyn Brackemyer of Cortland, Alyssa Childress of Kingston, Dionna Clark of DeKalb, Riley Collins of DeKalb, Vincent Cortes of DeKalb, Rocio Cuautle of Sycamore, Ashley Davila of DeKalb, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Gabriela Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Cara Fant of Sycamore, Anna Fell of DeKalb, Alexandra Gamez of DeKalb, Leticia Garcia of DeKalb, Elizabeth Garlisch of Cortland, Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Hanitzi Gonzalez of Cortland, Sherleen Gonzalez of DeKalb, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Trinity Harms of DeKalb, Amixam Hernandez of DeKalb, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Audrey Heth of Sycamore, Davion Hines of Cortland, Jacob Hull of Sycamore, Grace Hunt of Cortland, Brooke Jackson of Sycamore, Jasmine Kemp of Cortland, Hayley King of Sycamore, Andrew Kirchmann of Sycamore, Adam Lake of DeKalb, Boston Leifheit of Sycamore, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Paige Lojko of Sycamore, Jennifer Arendt of DeKalb, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Ella Mathison of DeKalb, Raven Meeks of DeKalb, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore, Krystal Mora of Sycamore, Bernardo Munoz of DeKalb, Kevin Munoz of Genoa, Brianna Nieves of Cortland, Erika Nunez of DeKalb, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Naomy Ortiz of DeKalb, Javier Padron of DeKalb, Chance Perry of DeKalb, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Alex Prince of Malta, Justine Pringle of Cortland, Amayrani Ramirez of DeKalb, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore, Stacy Romero of DeKalb, Charles Roots of Sycamore, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, David Sandoval Castro of DeKalb, Lane Schumacher of DeKalb, Rebecca Seldal of Malta, Lizbeth Serna Valdes of DeKalb, Keisha Simms of Sycamore, Noah Stanik of Sycamore, Kayshia Stevenson of DeKalb, Donald Stiles of DeKalb, Brandi Stover of Genoa, Brynn Taylor of Clare, Haley Von Schnase of Sycamore, Anna Walzer of DeKalb, Milena Zak of Sycamore. ComEd Endowment: Jonathan Hartline of Pecatonica.

Jonathan Hartline of Pecatonica. Compeer Financial Scholarship: Gillian Taylor of Sycamore, Allyson Yoakum of Sycamore.

Gillian Taylor of Sycamore, Allyson Yoakum of Sycamore. Dean and Betty Burgemeister Endowment: Dominique Bauer of DeKalb, Nicole Braasch of DeKalb, Nickolas Hoffman of Mount Morris, Melissa Huneke of DeKalb, Tasha Kimble of Cortland, Alexis Olson of Earlville, Caprice Pinkard of DeKalb, Carly Summers of Esmond, Elizabeth Taylor of Rockford.

Dominique Bauer of DeKalb, Nicole Braasch of DeKalb, Nickolas Hoffman of Mount Morris, Melissa Huneke of DeKalb, Tasha Kimble of Cortland, Alexis Olson of Earlville, Caprice Pinkard of DeKalb, Carly Summers of Esmond, Elizabeth Taylor of Rockford. DeKalb Area Garden Club Endowment: Christina Fisher of Kingston.

Christina Fisher of Kingston. DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 Memorial Scholarship: Katie Maier of Sycamore.

Katie Maier of Sycamore. Desa Henn Memorial Scholarship: Hayley Basler of Kirkland, Gennelle Romero of Cortland.

Hayley Basler of Kirkland, Gennelle Romero of Cortland. Diane McNeilly Education Endowment: Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle, Avery Salsbury of Oregon.

Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle, Avery Salsbury of Oregon. Donald C. Mack Scholarship: Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb.

Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb. Doris V. and Suzanne K. Lewis Memorial Endowment: Maya Beard of DeKalb, Nickolas Hoffman of Mount Morris.

Maya Beard of DeKalb, Nickolas Hoffman of Mount Morris. Earl and Jeanne Pritchard Horticulture Scholarship: Alora Ager of DeKalb.

Alora Ager of DeKalb. Eleanor Anglin Price Scholarship: Kimberly Hansen of Sycamore.

Kimberly Hansen of Sycamore. Emma Anderson Scholarship: Alora Ager of DeKalb, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Ayden Boatman of Sycamore, Cara Fant of Sycamore, Anna Fell of DeKalb, Sherleen Gonzalez of DeKalb, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Grace Hunt of Cortland, Brooke Jackson of Sycamore, Hayley King of Sycamore, Andrew Kirchmann of Sycamore, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Elijah Luxton of Rochelle, Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Mya Mlodzianowski of Kirkland, Baldemar Nambo of Rochelle, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Naomy Ortiz of DeKalb, Jayson Quintero Romero of Cortland, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, Kendall Sachs of Rochelle, Lizbeth Serna Valdes of DeKalb, AddieRae Sipes of Sycamore, Kylie Smith of Rochelle, Ryese Taylor of Sycamore, Danica Ward of Creston, Sophia Zaccard of Genoa.

Alora Ager of DeKalb, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Ayden Boatman of Sycamore, Cara Fant of Sycamore, Anna Fell of DeKalb, Sherleen Gonzalez of DeKalb, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Grace Hunt of Cortland, Brooke Jackson of Sycamore, Hayley King of Sycamore, Andrew Kirchmann of Sycamore, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Elijah Luxton of Rochelle, Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Mya Mlodzianowski of Kirkland, Baldemar Nambo of Rochelle, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Naomy Ortiz of DeKalb, Jayson Quintero Romero of Cortland, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, Kendall Sachs of Rochelle, Lizbeth Serna Valdes of DeKalb, AddieRae Sipes of Sycamore, Kylie Smith of Rochelle, Ryese Taylor of Sycamore, Danica Ward of Creston, Sophia Zaccard of Genoa. Enbridge Energy Company Pipeline Industry Awareness Scholarship: Amir Boulware of Sycamore, Lucas Darmstadt of Cortland, Jacob Hull of Sycamore.

Amir Boulware of Sycamore, Lucas Darmstadt of Cortland, Jacob Hull of Sycamore. Harold C. Flanigan Memorial Endowment: Lars Carlson of Kirkland.

Lars Carlson of Kirkland. Heartland Bank Community Enhancement Scholarship: Maya Beard of DeKalb, Nicole Jazo of DeKalb.

Maya Beard of DeKalb, Nicole Jazo of DeKalb. Howard and Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing: Edwin Medina of DeKalb.

Edwin Medina of DeKalb. Ine Achilles Scholarship for Horticulture: Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb.

Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb. James Salomone Fuerst Endowment: Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Erika Nunez of DeKalb.

Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Erika Nunez of DeKalb. Jeanne M. Henderson Memorial Endowment: Baldemar Nambo of Rochelle, Miguel Villegas of Amboy.

Baldemar Nambo of Rochelle, Miguel Villegas of Amboy. Jeremy Davis Memorial Endowment: Julias Ferguson of Crete.

Julias Ferguson of Crete. Jesus Romero Hispanic Endowment: Vincent Cortes of DeKalb, Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Vianka Mercado of DeKalb.

Vincent Cortes of DeKalb, Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Vianka Mercado of DeKalb. Joyce A. Nicklas Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Madolyn Bellah of Kirkland, Elizabeth Taylor of Rockford.

Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Madolyn Bellah of Kirkland, Elizabeth Taylor of Rockford. Kenneth and Susan Doubler Scholarship Fund: Haley Von Schnase of Sycamore.

Haley Von Schnase of Sycamore. Kishwaukee College Alumni Association Scholarship: Woodfin BIllingsly of Cortland, Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore.

Woodfin BIllingsly of Cortland, Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore. Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees Scholarship: Aiyanna Washington of Rochelle.

Aiyanna Washington of Rochelle. Kishwaukee College Employee Give Scholarship: Elizabeth Garlisch of Cortland, Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Alexis Huerta of Rochelle, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Erika Nunez of DeKalb, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Avery Salsbury of Oregon, Minerva Sandoval of DeKalb, Marisa Whaley of Rochelle.

Elizabeth Garlisch of Cortland, Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Alexis Huerta of Rochelle, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Erika Nunez of DeKalb, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Avery Salsbury of Oregon, Minerva Sandoval of DeKalb, Marisa Whaley of Rochelle. Kishwaukee College Engineering Scholarship: Kealey Morton of DeKalb, Jessie Saenz of DeKalb.

Kealey Morton of DeKalb, Jessie Saenz of DeKalb. LaVerne “Dutch” Johnson Memorial Fund: Taylor Fry of Genoa, Nickolas Hoffman of Mount Morris, Jacob Hull of Sycamore, Lenna Hulthen of Lee, Elijah Luxton of Rochelle, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Maria Rios of Sycamore, Rebecca Seldal of Malta, Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb, Anna Varner of Rochelle, Allyson Yoakum of Sycamore.

Taylor Fry of Genoa, Nickolas Hoffman of Mount Morris, Jacob Hull of Sycamore, Lenna Hulthen of Lee, Elijah Luxton of Rochelle, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Maria Rios of Sycamore, Rebecca Seldal of Malta, Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb, Anna Varner of Rochelle, Allyson Yoakum of Sycamore. Law Enforcement Lifelong Learning Scholarship: Damen Harrington of Rochelle.

Damen Harrington of Rochelle. Leah Wach Memorial Endowment: Paige Lojko of Sycamore.

Paige Lojko of Sycamore. Les and Deanie Springmire Endowment: Tanisha Jones-Robinson of DeKalb.

Tanisha Jones-Robinson of DeKalb. Mark Joseph Bussone Memorial Endowment: Daniel Mancilla of Aurora, Alexander Torres of Rochelle.

Daniel Mancilla of Aurora, Alexander Torres of Rochelle. Mathew J. Rood DPT Scholarship: Jack Anderson of Chana, Dustin Wielenga of Waterman.

Jack Anderson of Chana, Dustin Wielenga of Waterman. Michael Bennett and Janette Maley Art Scholarship: Kenya Calin of DeKalb.

Kenya Calin of DeKalb. Nancy D. Castle Scholarship: Gabriela Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Jessica Marin of Rochelle, Daniel Villagran of DeKalb.

Gabriela Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Jessica Marin of Rochelle, Daniel Villagran of DeKalb. Nancy Heal Memorial Altrusa Scholarship: Tasha Kimble of Cortland.

Tasha Kimble of Cortland. OC Creative Scholarship: Cassandra Kerley of Genoa.

Cassandra Kerley of Genoa. O’Meara and Schaeffer Nursing Endowment: Tania Smith of DeKalb.

Tania Smith of DeKalb. Pat Humo Nursing Scholarship: Nia Burrows of DeKalb.

Nia Burrows of DeKalb. Paul J. Smith Memorial Endowment: Lars Carlson of Kirkland

Lars Carlson of Kirkland Pay It Forward Scholarship: Donna Engh of Sycamore.

Donna Engh of Sycamore. Philip H. Nye Scholarship: Avery Salsbury of Oregon.

Avery Salsbury of Oregon. Richard Akers Memorial Endowment: Josue Aburto of DeKalb.

Josue Aburto of DeKalb. Robert and Doris Boey Endowment: Maya Beard of DeKalb, Maximus Julian of Sycamore.

Maya Beard of DeKalb, Maximus Julian of Sycamore. Robert and Norma Wildenradt Endowment: Lars Carlson of Kirkland, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb.

Lars Carlson of Kirkland, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb. Rockford Garden Club Scholarship: Ethan Taylor of Rockford.

Ethan Taylor of Rockford. Rollan Bonneau Memorial Endowment: Daniel Leverton of DeKalb.

Daniel Leverton of DeKalb. Ronald S. Sweet Endowment: Brian Cuevas of Mendota, Tyshawn Kennedy of DeKalb.

Brian Cuevas of Mendota, Tyshawn Kennedy of DeKalb. Rowland and Lucile Matteson Endowment: Marcia Curran of Geneva, Michael Littlejohn of Cortland, Kimberly Rotella of Shabbona, Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb, Ethan Taylor of Rockford, Avie Truran of Kirkland, Francis Vowels of Rochelle

Marcia Curran of Geneva, Michael Littlejohn of Cortland, Kimberly Rotella of Shabbona, Abigail Stoffa of DeKalb, Ethan Taylor of Rockford, Avie Truran of Kirkland, Francis Vowels of Rochelle Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund: Marcia Curran of Geneva, Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb, Michael Littlejohn of Cortland, Michelle McCandless of Kings, Pamela Porter of DeKalb, Maria Rios of Sycamore, Kimberly Rotella of Shabbona, Ethan Taylor of Rockford, Avie Truran of Kirkland, Miguel Villegas of Amboy, Francis Vowels of Rochelle.

Marcia Curran of Geneva, Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb, Michael Littlejohn of Cortland, Michelle McCandless of Kings, Pamela Porter of DeKalb, Maria Rios of Sycamore, Kimberly Rotella of Shabbona, Ethan Taylor of Rockford, Avie Truran of Kirkland, Miguel Villegas of Amboy, Francis Vowels of Rochelle. Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund: David Andrade of DeKalb, Nia Burrows of DeKalb, Adelina Halilaj of DeKalb, Victoria Harkless of DeKalb, Melissa Huneke of DeKalb, Nicole Jazo of DeKalb, Allyson Kapka of DeKalb, Michele Lidren of Rochelle, Aimee Marsh of Sycamore, Kara Robers of Sycamore, Madison Rollins of Sycamore, Jessica Schroeder Waterman of Cortland, Annalee Sutherland of DeKalb, Krystal Torres of DeKalb, Vanessa Villa of DeKalb, Morgan Widick of West Chicago.

David Andrade of DeKalb, Nia Burrows of DeKalb, Adelina Halilaj of DeKalb, Victoria Harkless of DeKalb, Melissa Huneke of DeKalb, Nicole Jazo of DeKalb, Allyson Kapka of DeKalb, Michele Lidren of Rochelle, Aimee Marsh of Sycamore, Kara Robers of Sycamore, Madison Rollins of Sycamore, Jessica Schroeder Waterman of Cortland, Annalee Sutherland of DeKalb, Krystal Torres of DeKalb, Vanessa Villa of DeKalb, Morgan Widick of West Chicago. Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment: Asucena Alvares of Dixon, Edlyn Arellano of DeKalb, Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Ilanie Castorena of DeKalb, Carly Coffman of Kingston, Foluke Esan of Sycamore, Courtney Felder of DeKalb, Amanda Gamauf of Cortland, Ananda Harrell of Freeport, Kassandra Kirk of Rochelle, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Aimee Marsh of Sycamore, Andrew Prescod of Paw Paw, Kara Robers of Sycamore, Sherlyn Rojas of Rochelle, Alicia Salgado of Belvidere, Laura Torres of Oregon, Krystal Torres of DeKalb, Ariyana Turks of DeKalb, Cecilia Vargas of Rochelle.

Asucena Alvares of Dixon, Edlyn Arellano of DeKalb, Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Ilanie Castorena of DeKalb, Carly Coffman of Kingston, Foluke Esan of Sycamore, Courtney Felder of DeKalb, Amanda Gamauf of Cortland, Ananda Harrell of Freeport, Kassandra Kirk of Rochelle, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Aimee Marsh of Sycamore, Andrew Prescod of Paw Paw, Kara Robers of Sycamore, Sherlyn Rojas of Rochelle, Alicia Salgado of Belvidere, Laura Torres of Oregon, Krystal Torres of DeKalb, Ariyana Turks of DeKalb, Cecilia Vargas of Rochelle. Stephen P. Irving Family Scholarship: Nicole Jazo of DeKalb, Catlin Kersten of DeKalb, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore.

Nicole Jazo of DeKalb, Catlin Kersten of DeKalb, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore. Stoltz-Caruthers Family Scholarship: Pamela Davis of Creston.

Pamela Davis of Creston. Sycamore Hospital Physicians Nursing Endowment: Kylie Mapes of Sycamore.

Kylie Mapes of Sycamore. The Founder’s Endowment: Danica Ward of Creston.

Danica Ward of Creston. Tom and Nancy Roberts Endowment: Stefan Filipovic of Sycamore, Lauren Ponto of Chana.

Stefan Filipovic of Sycamore, Lauren Ponto of Chana. Velta Smith Nursing Endowment: Leticia Garcia of DeKalb, Tania Smith of DeKalb.

Leticia Garcia of DeKalb, Tania Smith of DeKalb. Vernon and Dorothy Smith Memorial Scholarship: Abel Huerta of Rochelle, Jessica Marin of Rochelle, Cecilia Vargas of Rochelle, Marisa Whaley of Rochelle.

Abel Huerta of Rochelle, Jessica Marin of Rochelle, Cecilia Vargas of Rochelle, Marisa Whaley of Rochelle. Veronica M. Ream Endowment: Amixam Hernandez of DeKalb.

Amixam Hernandez of DeKalb. Wayne McIlrath Family Scholarship: Amanda Gamauf of Cortland, Brittany Johnson of Sycamore, Tasha Kimble of Cortland, Larry McCoy of Sycamore, Erica Prange of Lindenwood, Nathalia Salgado of Cortland, Dominique Vaulx of DeKalb.

Amanda Gamauf of Cortland, Brittany Johnson of Sycamore, Tasha Kimble of Cortland, Larry McCoy of Sycamore, Erica Prange of Lindenwood, Nathalia Salgado of Cortland, Dominique Vaulx of DeKalb. William and Emiline Rood Family Scholarship: Taylor Gaston of Shabbona, Reese McRoberts of Waterman.

Students who wished to remain anonymous are omitted from the list.

For information, call 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.