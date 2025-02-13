Sycamore’s ‘The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition’ begins Feb. 13

Sycamore High School in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School is set to open its winter production, “The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition,” on Thursday.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the school auditorium, 427 Spartan Trail.

“The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition,” originally written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, tells the story of the Cornley Drama Society. The society opens its newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things quickly go wrong. The production features an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything. The society battles against the odds to make it to the final curtain call.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $11 for students and seniors. The tickets will be available at sycamoretickets.org or at the auditorium.

For information, email hnelson@syc427.org or call 815-899-8160, ext. 2173.