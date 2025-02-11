School closures in DeKalb County Wednesday as snowstorm approaches

Students exit a school bus as they enter Hinckley-Big Rock Middle School that is part of School District 429 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKalb County and much of northern Illinois could see heavy snowfall Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued as winter weather advisory for DeKalb County and other areas effective 9 a.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall amounts in these regions are expected to range from 3 to 6 inches, with potentially heavy snow at times.

The following DeKalb County school districts have announced school closures or e-learning days Wednesday:

Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 will have an e-learning day for all students Wednesday.

Indian Creek School District: Students will have an e-learning day Wednesday, according to a social media announcement from Superintendent Chad Willis.

Somonauk School District 432 will be closed Wednesday. All after-school activities also are canceled.

St. Mary School - DeKalb: Schools will be closed and students will have an e-learning day Wednesday.

This list could be updated.