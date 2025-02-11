DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation awarded $10K

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation recently was awarded a $10,000 Websites for Good by Green Closet Creative 2024 grant, meant to help modernize the foundation’s website.

This initiative, a collaboration between Sycamore-based Green Closet Creative and the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, provides a local nonprofit with a modern, user-friendly website to better connect with the community, donors and stakeholders, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation to create a digital platform that showcases the critical services they provide,” Darby Ward Dwyer, Green Closet Creative co-founder, said in a news release. “Quality nursing care is essential to the well-being of our community, and we’re honored to help highlight the impactful work they do every day to support residents, families, and the broader community.”

Green Closet co-founder Ellie Peterson said she’s grateful for the chance to collaborate with the foundation’s Nonprofit Partnership program.

“Their dedication to supporting nonprofits in our community is inspiring, and we are thrilled to contribute to that mission by helping the DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation improve its digital presence,” Peterson said in a news release.

Planned improvements to the nursing home foundation’s website include modernizing its platform, and improving access to important information about its services, updates and ways to support the foundation’s mission.

“This initiative represents a unique extension of our traditional grant programs, and we are incredibly excited to see local businesses like Green Closet Creative step up to support the nonprofit community in such a meaningful way,” Nonprofit Partnership director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “By contributing their expertise, they are strengthening an organization that provides essential care to our community, reinforcing the power of collaboration in driving positive impact.”

For more information about Websites for Good by Green Closet Creative, visit dcnp.org.