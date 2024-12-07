Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis wins Donnybrook wrestling tourney title: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: In Iowa, Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis won the multistate tournament at 110 on a technical fall against Lincoln-Way Central’s Zoe Dempsey.

Gochis finished the tournament with four tech falls and a pin.

Brooklyn Sheaffer took third for the Knights at 130, winning her final match 7-2 to finish with five wins.

Dyani Torres was eighth for the Knights at 145, with each of her seven matches finishing with a pin - she won four of them.

Also for Kaneland, Sadie Kinsella took fourth at 190 while Carly Duffing was 11th at 235.

DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez won three straight matches to reach the third-place match, falling 11-0 to take fourth.

Barb teammate Aarianna Bloyd won her final two matches to take ninth in the tournament, winning on a pin in the medal match, one of three pins she had in the tournament.

Reese Zimmer was sixth for the Barbs at 125, reaching the semifinals but dropping her final three matches.

Kaneland was 13th with 150 points while DeKalb was 21st with 113.5 in the 44-team field.

Boys basketball

DeKalb 65, Naperville North 41: At DeKalb, Jackson Kees led the Barbs with 14 points in the DuPage Valley Conference opener.

Sean Reynolds, Davon Grant and Myles Newman each scored 11 for the Barbs. Nik Nelson, Jack Rosenow and Lukas Stubblefield scored their first varsity points.

Sycamore 72, Rochelle 56: At Sycamore, Isaiah Feuerbach poured in 25 points to lead the Spartans to a win in the Interstate 8 opener.

Josiah Mitchell and Jakob Shipley each scored 11 in the win. Shipley and Feuerbach each grabbed 10 rebounds.

Indian Creek 55, Earlville 30: At Shabbona, Everett Willis scored 15 as the Timberwolves won their seventh straight game to start the season.

Logan Schrader added 11 for the Timberwolves in the Little 10 opener.

IMSA 80, Hiawatha 36: At Aurora, the Hawks dropped their Little 10 opener.

Girls basketball

DeKalb 48, Naperville North 37: At DeKalb, the Barbs started play in the DuPage Valley Conference with a win.

Boys wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: In Iowa, DeKalb was in 18th place with 120.5 points in the 38-team field.

Kaden Klapprodt (120), Sean Kolkebeck (165) and Hudson Ikens (150) each reached the quarterfinals but lost.

Mikey Hodge (144) and Ayden Shuey (132) each had a pair of wins along the consolation bracket.