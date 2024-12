The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce honored the coloring contest winners during its Celebrate the Season event on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at the tree lighting ceremony. The winners posing with Santa Claus and his elf are (from left) fifth grader Sophia Schuster; fourth grader Piper Holcomb; third grader Sigrid Balch; second grader Theo Gates; first grader Josie Nelson; and kindergartener Hadley Beach. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

GENOA – The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce honored its coloring contest winners during the Celebrate the Season event on Friday at the tree lighting ceremony.

The annual event is part of Genoa’s annual holiday celebrations.

The winners included: fifth grader Sophia Schuster; fourth grader Piper Holcomb; third grader Sigrid Balch; second grader Theo Gates; first grader Josie Nelson; and kindergartener Hadley Beach.