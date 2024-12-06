A shopper looks at a potential Christmas present at a previous Ellen Oaks Christmas Craft Show in this undated historic photo. The show is part of this year’s Genoa-Kingston Craft Walk, which will be held this week. Provided photo.

GENOA – The 50th annual Genoa-Kingston Christmas Craft Walk runs through Saturday, and all are welcome.

The annual craft show offers a variety of handmade and homemade items from more than 100 vendors at 17 locations, including homes and businesses, around Genoa and Kingston.

The four-day event opened at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Shoppers who visit at least 10 stops on the map will be entered to win a giveaway basket.

The Christmas Walk originated as the Ellen Oaks Arts & Crafts Show in 1970, organized by Marilyn Greenawalt and Nancy Wulf, according to the website. In the fie decades since the holiday shopping experience has expanded to include churches, nonprofits and other organizations. The event is put on by volunteers.

For a map of shopping locations and more information, visit www.gkchristmascraftwalk.com.