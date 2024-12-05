Aiden Cooper goes for 29 points, 20 rebounds in Hiawatha win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Dec. 4

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 70, Our Lady Of the Sacred Heart 53: At Rockford, Aidan Cooper had 29 points and 20 rebounds in the win.

Jayden Gray added 12 points and 10 boards for the Hawks in their first win of the season.

Sycamore 57, Naperville Central 54: At Naperville, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 24 in the overtime win as Sycamore moved to 4-1 on the year.

Carter York added 14 for the Spartans.

Genoa-Kingston 70, Marengo 53: At Genoa, Marcus Johnson poured in 19 for the Cogs in their home opener.

Blake Ides added 10 for the Cogs (2-3) with Nathan Kleba and Hayden Hodgson adding nine each.

Boys wrestling

Marengo double dual: Genoa-Kingston beat Jefferson 42-36 but lost 59-12 to the Indians.

Chris Rodas and Kaleb Lancaste each had two pins for the Cogs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 87, Ashton-Franklin Center 49: At Hinckley, the Royals moved to 2-1 with the win.

Girls basketball

Neuqua Valley 56, Sycamore 36: At Naperville, Quinn Carrier scored 10 points in the loss.

Sadie Lang had seven points, four assists, three steals and five rebounds for the Spartans (2-4) with Grace Amptmann chipping in 10 points.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 25, Hiawatha 14: At Rockford, Nelly Dellvalle scored six for the Hawks in the loss.