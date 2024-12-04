NIU men take down Benedictine: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Dec. 3

Men’s basketball

NIU 89, Benedictine (Illinois) 70: At DeKalb, the Huskies led by as many as 25 points in the win, sparked by Quaran McPherson’s 20-point, nine-rebound effort.

The Huskies (3-6) have struggled shooting this year but shot 50.7% overall and 38.7% from 3-point range. McPherson made four of his five 3s. James Dent Jr. was 3 for 7 from long range as part of a 17-point night. Quentin Jones scored 18 for NIU.

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 44, Aurora Central Catholic 30: At Aurora, the Timberwolves moved to 6-0 behind 18 points from Everett Willis.

IC plays its home and Little Ten opener on Friday against Earlville.

Girls basketball

Earlville 32, Hiawatha 8: At Earlville, Nelly Delvalle led the Hawks with five points.