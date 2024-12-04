Jazz in Progress to perform Dec. 6 in DeKalb

Jazz in Progress will perform at the DeKalb Public Library on Dec. 6. (Photo provided by Jazz in Progress )

DeKALB – Jazz in Progress will perform an after-hours concert at the DeKalb Public Library on Dec. 6.

The free concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The band will play big band and modern jazz music. No registration is required.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts; St. Mary’s School in DeKalb; and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.