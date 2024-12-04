Celebration Chorale’s ‘The Song of Bethlehem’ Christmas cantata begins Dec. 7 in DeKalb

The Celebration Chorale (Photo provided by the Celebration Chorale )

DeKALB – The Celebration Chorale will perform its annual “The Song of Bethlehem” Christmas cantata for the holiday season.

The free performance will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at First United Methodist Church, 2501 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The cantata, directed by Christine Monteiro, features a collection of new and familiar carols. The group also will perform three songs from the “Home Alone” movie series.

Free-will offerings will be accepted. The church is handicapped-accessible. Parking will be available next to the church.

The Celebration Chorale was founded in 1994 and features singers from various religious backgrounds and area churches.

For information, email thecelebrationchorale@gmail.com, call 815-739-6087 or visit the group’s Facebook page.