Somonauk library events in December

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host many events and programs in December.
The events schedule includes:
- Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4, 11, and 18. Patrons will be introduced to hand motions, books, songs and rhymes. The free program is for children ages newborn to three. Registration is required.
- Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3, 10, and 17. The program includes crafts, snacks, songs and stories. The free program is for people ages three to five. Registration is required.
- After School STEM: 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, and 17. The program features a different weekly STEM activity. The free program is for children ages six to nine. Registration is required.
- Cocoa and Crafts: Diamond Ornaments: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Participants can turn gems into holiday decorations. The program is intended for children ages 10 to 17. Registration is required.
- Cookie Decorating: 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Attendees can decorate cookies. Materials will be provided. The program is intended for children ages 10 to 17. Registration is required.
- Take Home Book Box: Dec. 9 through Dec. 14. The boxes feature up to two books or DVDs, a treat and book-related surprises. The boxes are for children in sixth through 12th grade. Due to the limited number of boxes, reservations are required. To reserve a box, call or visit the library.
- Holiday Painting with Petite Palette For Kids: 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Patrons can paint a holiday scene. The program is intended for children ages five to 12 Registration costs $8 and is required.
- Merry Grinchmas: 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Participants can watch a screening of the movie “The Grinch.” Popcorn, hot chocolate, and a Grinch craft will be provided.
- An Evening with Santa: 6 p.m. Dec. 19. Attendees can bring their children to meet Santa Claus. Cookies, milk and a craft also will be provided. Registration is required.
- Holiday Painting with Petite Palette: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Patrons can create a holiday canvas painting. The program is intended for adults and teens ages 13 and older. Registration costs $15 and is required.
- Jim Gibbons Presents Tis the Season to Be Jolly: Holiday Specials and More: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Participants can learn about past holiday network specials, movies and advertising from historical presenter Jim Gibbons. Gibbons also will discuss Bob Hope Christmas shows and holiday specials by Perry Como, Red Skelton, Jackie Gleason and Nat King Cole.
- Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The free group is for adults and high school students. The first session will be held at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
- Bingo: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, and 18. Attendees can play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. The free event is for people ages 18 and older.
- Chicks With Sticks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Patrons can work on, crochet, knit or sew crafts. Beginners are welcome.
- Tech Help For Seniors: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Participants can receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include tablet, cell phone and laptop assistance. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit patron services or call 815-498-2440.
- History Book Club: 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Attendees can read and discuss history and nonfiction books.
- Fiction Addiction: 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Patrons can read and discuss fiction books.
- Pageturners: 2 p.m. Dec. 20. Participants can discuss suspense books.