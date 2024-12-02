NIU starting quarterback Ethan Hampton, 2 receivers hit transfer portal

Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) completes a pass while taking on Akron at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

NIU quarterback Ethan Hampton announced via social media Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Hampton thanked his coaches and the fans in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“My time in DeKalb has come to an end, but the memories will stay with me forever,” Hampton said in the statement.

The Aurora Christian graduate took over as the full-time starter this year. He’s completed 59% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions and 1,600 yards. He finishes his career with 2,568 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 58% of his throws.

Hampton’s status for the bowl game is not confirmed. However, he is likely not to play.

Marengo graduate Josh Holst is likely to see the start. Holst has completed 58% of his passes this year for 411 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He is averaging 5 yards a carry and has a rushing touchdown.

The Huskies’ bowl destination will be announced Sunday.

Wide receiver and Metea Valley grad Jalen Johnson announced he has entered the portal as well with three years of eligibility. Injuries plagued his first couple years with the Huskies. He played in four games this year but didn’t have a catch. He played in 10 games last year with 17 catches for 151 yards and a score.

Christopher Gore, a redshirt freshman wideout from Homewood-Flossmoor, also announced he is in the portal. He has appeared mainly on special teams but doesn’t have a catch in his career.

Defensive tackle Skyler-Gill Howard announced on social media he will not be entering the portal. He has 52 tackles this year, including eight for a loss. He has five sacks as well after making 24 tackles last year.

“Giving not only the athlete but the person this program and these coaches helped me become to another program doesn’t sit right with me. I’m staying home,” he said in a social media post.