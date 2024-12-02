‘Hope cards’ aim to help those facing domestic violence in DeKalb County

Attendees look at some of the artwork and displays Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, during the annual Safe Passage Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil and Survivor Speak-Out inside the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County is one of five Illinois counties tapped to pilot a new program in January offering “hope cards,” portable papers meant to allow the holder to carry essential court information about orders of protection, making reporting violations easier.

It’s part of the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Domestic Violence’s strategy to make life safer for those at risk of harm by domestic violence.

The program also will launch in DuPage, Jefferson, Grundy and Madison counties, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk’s Office. It is expected that the program will launch statewide in all 102 counties in early 2025.

A hope card is a durable, laminated card containing the most essential information about a plenary order of projection in an easy-to-read format, according to the release. Petitioners who possess these cards may present them to law enforcement officers when reporting a violation of an order of protection or other related crimes.

Hope cards are intended to eliminate the need for petitioners to carry voluminous court documents as well as assist law enforcement in accessing critical order of protection information, take appropriate action and reduce the time at a potential crime scene.

The existence of a hope card does not substitute other methods of verification of a valid and enforceable order but provides easy access to the information.