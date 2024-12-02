Hinckley Police Department’s Toys for Tots program begins Nov. 25

HINCKLEY – The Hinckley Police Department will partner with the U.S. Marine Corps to host a Toys for Tots program.

The program will accept toys for children ages infant to 17. Toys for Tots requests that all toys, games and puzzles be unopened and new. No realistic weapons or perishables will be accepted.

The boxes will be available through Dec. 12. at the following locations:

Hinckley Village Hall, 700 James St.

Resource Bank, 280 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley

Hinckley Public Library, 100 Maple St.

Hinckley public schools

Donations can be dropped off during Resource Bank’s regular business hours, the Village Hall’s regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the library’s normal hours Monday through Saturday. The box also will be available at Hinckley’s tree-lighting event on Dec. 6 at the Hinckley Community Building, 120 Maple St.

For more information, visit toysfortots.org/.