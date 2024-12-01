DeKalb County mobile food pantry locations for December

Shaw Local file photo – Donated food and pantry items fill boxes ready for families in need. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Rooted For Good’s mobile food pantry, the Grow Mobile, will offer free food and household items to all who visit at various locations across DeKalb County in December.

Those who show up do not need to meet any requirements or show ID to be helped. The organization offers items to all, no questions asked.

Rooted For Good is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in December: