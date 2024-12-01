DeKalb County mobile food pantry locations for December

DeKALB – Rooted For Good’s mobile food pantry, the Grow Mobile, will offer free food and household items to all who visit at various locations across DeKalb County in December.
Those who show up do not need to meet any requirements or show ID to be helped. The organization offers items to all, no questions asked.
Rooted For Good is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in December:
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
- 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 12:30 to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta