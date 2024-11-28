Kaneland, Sycamore boys basketball win: Wednesdays Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Kaneland 73, Woodstock 38: At Woodstock, in the third-place game of the Hoops for Healing Tournament, the Knights rebounded for the win. Marshawn Cocroft scored 25 points and Freddy Hassan added 16 to lead Kaneland (2-1). Luke Reinert tossed in 16 for the Knights.

Sycamore 61, Sandwich 44: At Sycamore, the Spartans opened the season and the Strombom Thanksgiving Tournament with the big win. Isaiah Feuerbach scored 21 to lead Sycamore (1-0). The Spartans will face Harlem in Friday’s semifinals.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 53, Plano 48: At Plano, Sam Kerry led three Knights players in double figures with 16 points as Kaneland improved to 4-1 on the season. Kendra Brown scored 11 points and Kyra Lilly added 10 foe the Knights.

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 53, Vernon Hills 9: At Sycamore, the Spartans cruised by the Cougars to open the season. Jayden Dohogne, and Clyde Nott both won by fall for Sycamore.

Sycamore 44, Hampshire 31: At Sycamore, Micheal Olson, Thomas Lind, Logan Sandfox, and Coilin Hughes won by fall for Sycamore.

Geneseo 44, Sycamore 29: At Sycamore, the Spartans dropped their third match of the day to the Maple Leafs. Hughes also picked up his third win of the day.

Mens basketball

Valparaiso 87, Northern Illinois 82: At Valparaiso, Nasir Muhamad came off the bench to score 21 points as the Huskies fell to the Crusaders. Quentin Jones added 20, James Dent Jr. 15 and Quaran McPherson 13 for NIU (2-5).

Womens basketball

Illinois-Chicago 69, Northern Illinois 66: At DeKalb, Chelby Koker scored 18 points to lead the Huskies in their nonconference contest against the Flames. Brooke Blumenfeld added 12 points for NIU (3-3) which saw its two-game winning streak snapped.