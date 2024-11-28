DeKalb County 4-H members receive air rifle certification

(Left to right); Adrianna Rosecrants, Reese Harper, and Lillie Harper (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County 4-H Shooting Sports program members Reese Harper, Lillie Harper and Adrianna Rosecrants recently were awarded the NRA Distinguished Expert Certification in air rifle.

The certification is the highest NRA Marksmanship Qualification Program award.

The certification requires shooters to demonstrate shooting fundamentals mastery and consistent excellence. The recipients also achieved the scores necessary to meet the National Rifle Association’s standards.

“I am incredibly proud of this achievement,” Reese Harper said in a news release. “It reflects the hard work and support I’ve received from my coaches, fellow 4-H members, and family. Shooting sports has taught me valuable lessons in focus, responsibility, and teamwork, and I look forward to continuing to grow in this sport.”

The recipients have participated in various DeKalb County 4-H Shooting Sports program disciplines and competitions. 4-H also provides an environment for youth to develop marksmanship, practice gun safety, engage in leadership opportunities, and foster a sense of community.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment, and we couldn’t be prouder of these ladies,” DeKalb County shooting sports coach Dale Swanson said in the news release. “The NRA Distinguished Expert award is not easily attained, and it’s a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport.”

The 4-H Shooting Sports program provides youth opportunities to learn firearm safety, marksmanship and responsibility while competing in various shooting disciplines such as air rifle, archery and shotgun.