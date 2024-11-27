Sycamore neighbors join forces for Christmas light show

Many homes in DeKalb County were all decked out for the holidays like this one at 341 East Cloverlane Drive in Sycamore which won first place in the Sycamore Park District Holiday House Decorating Contest. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – Those who get the end-of-year urge to drive around and look at all holiday light displays will need to set their itinerary for a Sycamore street this holiday season.

Michael Schultz, a resident of Cloverlane Drive, in Sycamore, said after developing a Christmas lights display over the past four years he’s going to kick things up a notch this year thanks to some help from 10 of his neighbors.

“That’s kind of what makes it magical, the neighbors coming together and making the Christmas spirit a little bit stronger,” Schultz said.

In previous years, Schultz’s house was the only property with lights synchronized to music – which can be heard by tuning into 88.1 FM – but this year four houses will have synchronized light displays.

This year’s 20-minute show will premiere at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29. Schultz said he and neighbors are planning on handing out hot chocolate, popcorn and candy canes to anyone who attends the first show.

The lights will be on display until New Year’s Eve. Schultz said he and neighbors may distribute snacks on other nights if they continue to have a large audience.

Schultz, a mechanical engineer, said he wanted to bring one of his favorite Christmas traditions – over the top light displays – to Sycamore. Few people would argue he hasn’t achieved his goal.

Arches have been placed along the sidewalks between each of the participating houses, turning the holiday car ride into what could be a festive fun-for-the-whole-family stroll through the neighborhood.

“They [families] get out of the car, and they walk through the arches,” Schultz said. “It gives the kids something to do during the winter. It gets dark so quickly these days there’s not a whole lot to do outside, so this gives a chance for kids to get out and do something, and enjoy lights.”