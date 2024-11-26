Genoa-Kingston wins opener: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 25

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 59, Milledgeville 44: At Oregon, the Cogs were 9 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, building up a 21-point first-half edge in the win.

Marcus Johnson scored 16, Hayden Hodgson 12 and Nathan Kleba nine for the Cogs in the season opener.

Indian Creek 63, LaMoille 39: At Ashton-Franklin Center, the Timberwolves started the year with a win.

Late Sunday

NIU women 67, Milwaukee 60: At Milwaukee, Alecia Doyle and Brooke Stonebreaker each scored 17 in the win for the Huskies (3-2).

“I was proud of the way we fought every possession,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen following NIU’s second straight victory. “Milwaukee is a good team and very physical on the defensive end. They challenge you to be precise with the basketball and I felt, for the most part, we were.”

Stonebraker was 8 for 14 from the field and had a game-high nine rebounds. Doyle made 7-of-11 shots from the field with three 3-pointers, adding three rebounds and three assists. Sidney McCrea also had three 3s and scored 11 points. Chelby Koker was the fourth Huskie in double figures, scoring 10 points with five rebounds and a team-high five assists.