Genoa-Kingston takes third at Oregon: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday

Girls basketball

Oregon tourney: The Genoa-Kingston girls took third after beating Lena-Winslow in its final game of the 12-team tournament.

Presley Meyer had 12 points and all-tournament team member Ally Poegel had 10.

In a semifinal against Dixon earlier Saturday, the Cogs fell 57-46. Regan Creadon had 14 points while Poegel and Meyer scored 11 each.

Hinckley-Big Rock round robin: At Hinckley, the Royals won both their games while Hiawatha beat Westminster Christian, 24-22.

H-BR was a 46-13 winner against Hiawatha. Anna Herrmann had 14 points and Sami Carlino had 15 for the Royals (2-0) while Ava Nuckles and Brielle Molloy had six points each for the Hawks (1-1).

Nuckles had 10 points in Hiawatha’s win over Westminster, with Nelly Delvalle adding nine.

H-BR beat Westminster 70-20, with Raven Wagner scoring 18, Carlino 17 and Herrmann and Grace Michaels dropping in 10 each.

In their first games under coach Bob Barnett, he liked what he saw as the Royals shifted from a run-and-gun, shoot-when-you-can offense to more of a cutting-to-the-hoop offense.

“It’s really great,” Barnett said. “It’s kind of like a light bulb went on last week. They’re really starting to understand what we’re trying to do. The old style was really all they’ve ever known. But they’re great kids and super people.”

Men’s basketball

DePaul 98, NIU 52: At Chicago, the Huskies trailed 51-15 at the break and fell to 2-4 to the Blue Demons (6-0).

The Huskies shot 17.9% in the first half and 25.4% for the game. Quentin Jones led NIU with 16 points and six rebounds. James Dent Jr. was 0 for 8 from the floor, Joe Munden Jr. was 0 for 4 and Nasir Muhammad was 0 for 3.

Dominic Gooden had 10 points and five rebounds on 1 of 4 shooting from the floor, while Tsvet Sotirov had 11 points.