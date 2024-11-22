Letter: NIU basketball games not worth the drive

I am an NIU alum. I donate to the athletic fund. I attend far away football games and make yearly trips to campus for basketball. I won’t be doing it this year.

I watched the game on television against Elon. They got beat easily against a mid-level team like themselves that hadn’t won a non-conference road game in six years.

Has the coach been given enough time to upgrade this program? I see a lack of talent and they don’t look well-coached. Against Elon, they had no answers against a zone defense and could not make baskets or free throws.

I also noticed that, as usual, the arena was mostly empty. I will not stop being a loyal NIU rooter. But it’s not just not worth the two hour drive from my home to watch this team.

A coaching change is needed and a redirection of the program. There needs to be both better coaching and recruiting.

Until I see this, the trip is just not worth it.

Laurence Siegel

NIU alum