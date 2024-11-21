Kendra Brown scores 24 in Kaneland in: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 20

Girls basketball

Kaneland 49, Marengo 30: At Burlington Central, Kendra Brown scored 24 to lead the Knights (2-0).

Sam Kerry added 10 for Kaneland. The Knights will play at 5:30 p.m. against St. Charles North when the tournament continues Friday, followed by Auburn or Moline on Saturday.

DeKalb 52, Prairie Ridge 35: At Burlington Central, the Barbs moved to 1-1 on the year.

DeKalb will face Marengo at 5:30 p.m. Friday, then either Sycamore or Burlington Central on Saturday.

Women’s basketball

NIU 77, Chicago State 68: At Chicago, the Huskies (2-2) picked up their first home win of the year.

Alecia Doyle scored 21 points to lead NIU, including making 9-of-10 free throws. Laura Nickel had eight rebounds to lead the Huskies on the glass.

Brooke Stonebraker added a season-high 17 points and eight rebounds, scoring nine points in the second half.

“She’s one of those players that can create her own shot and she did that in spurts,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said about Doyle. “When we needed a big bucket she got it, and she did it from all three levels. Brooke got good position down low in the second and third quarters and impacted the game in many ways tonight.”

Men’s basketball

Elon 75, NIU 48: At DeKalb, NIU shot 30.5% from the floor and 30% from the free-throw line in the loss.

James Dent Jr. was the only player for the Huskies (2-3) to shoot at 50% or better, making half his 10 shots. He was the only Huskies in double digits, scoring 16. Joe Munden Jr. led the Huskies with eight rebounds.

“We didn’t come out with the right intentions on either side of the ball,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “Their zone made us a little bit stagnated. Our inability to defend (without fouling), they shot 27 free throws to our 10. We shot 30% and had seven offensive rebounds. You can’t not defend, foul and shoot the way we shot, and not have second and third attempts at the basket.”