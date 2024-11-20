Memory cafe set for Nov. 21 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Thanksgiving memory cafe for those experiencing memory loss and their care partners.

The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The program will include sing-alongs, a “get to know you” question, a leaf turkey craft, gratitude tree decoration, and reminiscing about Macy’s Day parades.

Coffee, tea and snacks will be served.

The event also features giveaways, free resources and books to check out.

First-time attendees must provide the care partners’ and guests’ names.

For information or to submit names, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.