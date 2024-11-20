Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform holiday concert Dec. 14 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform a free concert in December for the holiday season.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. The concert and venue are accessible.

The concert, directed by Dave Lehman and John Feken, features holiday music, including Appalachian folk melody “I Wonder as I Wander,” arranged by Tom Wallace. Larry Daehm’s “Christmas Day” is a forgotten music piece with three interlaced songs. Featured music also includes “Christmas Finale,” arranged by Paul Jennings; “Away in a Manger,” by Chip Davis; and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”

David Bobrowitz and Kenneth Soper’s “A Chanukah Celebration” combines five traditional Chanukah songs. “Russian Christmas Music,” arranged by Alfred Reed, features Russian music’s drama and majesty. “He is Born,” by Steve Reisteter, is a French carol.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of adult volunteers who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.