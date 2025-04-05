Madelynn Swanson’s shutout leads Genoa-Kingston: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, St. Edward 0: At Elgin, Madelynn Swanson notched the shutout.

Alison Ayala, Jaquey Flores and Ayva Hernandez scored for the Cogs.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 9, Boylan 8: At Rockford, Adam Eder had what proved to be the difference-maker in the win.

After Jack Block singled home Davis Collie to push the lead for the Spartans (3-3) to 8-6, Eder hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Nate Lojko to push the lead to three.

The Titans added solo runs in the fifth and sixth to make things close.

Collie had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Block and Devin Shaulis each had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Sawyer Valdez added a pair of hits.

The Spartans won the reserve game that followed the varsity match, 17-1.

River-Ridge Scales Mound 10, Indian Creek 3: At South Beloit, the Timberwolves banged out 13 hits in the loss.

Gio Data had three hits, while Tyler Bogle, Jason Brewer, Kason Murry and Kian Pearson had two hits each.

South Beloit 11, Indian Creek 10: At South Beloit, the Timberwolves scored four in the top of the seventh to tie things up but lost in the bottom of the seventh.

IC had only four hits but drew 16 walks in the loss. Jacob Coulter drew three walks and scored three times. Dominik Nelson drew four walks, didn’t have a hit, but drove in two runs and scored.