US Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus concert Sunday

DeKALB – The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will perform a free concert on Sunday.

The show starts at 7 p.m. in Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the NIU Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

Tickets can be reserved at ArmyFieldBand.com/tickets.

The theme of the concert is Sea to Shining Sea, according to a news release.

The U.S. Army Field Band from Washington, D.C., is the official touring musical representative of the U.S. Army. Their mission is to connect with Americans, share army stories, and honor veterans as the musical ambassadors of the army.

The active-duty soldiers tour nationally and internationally, performing for live audiences in large concert venues, while reaching hundreds of millions of enthusiastic followers online.