IVT announces cast for ‘Yes, Virginia There Is A Santa Claus – Radio Drama’

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre recently announced the cast for its upcoming production of “Yes, Virginia There Is A Santa Claus – Radio Drama.”

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

“Yes, Virginia There Is A Santa Claus – Radio Drama,” written by Andrew J. Fenady and Val DeCrowl, tells the story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who writes a letter to the New York Sun on Sept. 21, 1897, asking if Santa Claus is real. The play features a radio program with sound effects.

The cast includes Abigail Farley as Maria; Evan Beverages as Newsboy and Father; Jacob Baumet as Teddy; Jim Steadman as Mitchell; Keygan Hake as Goss, George, Tom Pryor, and Office Akins; Kyle Carr as Frank Church; Matt Frantzen as Donnelli; Olivia Ramirez as Susan; Samantha Beverage as Mother and Officer Blake; Sirethia LaPlume as Evie; Luna LaPlume as Virginia; Deb Roberts as Scottie, Art Fritz, Celeste, and The Voice; Raegan Jones as Julie; Sarah Stathis as Andrea Borland; Melinda McGraw as Announcer and Child; Timothy Vogen as O’Hanlon; Ember Meyn as Sean; Karen Leifheit as Mrs. Goldstein; Caitlyn Roberson as Cornelius Barrington, Shannon, and O’Hara; Gregory Peterson as Otho, Chambers, Officer Flynn and Santa; and Ileigh Nickels as Schuller, Sam, Thief and Red.

The Stage Coach production is directed by Kathie Hart and co-produced by Kari Frantzen and Sharon Pagoria.

Tickets are on sale at indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.