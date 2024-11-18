Daily Chronicle 2024 girls basketball season preview: Team-by-team capsules

Sycamore's Quinn Carrier pulls down a rebound in front of Belvidere's Reem Aldi Friday, Feb 16, 2024, during their Class 3A regional final game at Belvidere High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb’s Alicia Johnson brings the ball up court during their win over Boylan in summer action Monday, June 17, 2024, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Barbs

Head coach: Brad Bjelk

Last year: 15-17, 4-6 fourth place in DVC

Top returners: Alicia Johnson, jr., G/F, Brytasia Long, sr., F, Ella Medina, sr., G, Kezaria Mitchell, sr., G, Ella Russell, sr., G, Olivia Schermerhorn, jr., G

Top newcomers: Johnna Patrick, fr., G., Zora Watts, jr., F

Worth noting: The Barbs ended their season with six straight losses but followed that with a competitive summer schedule that has them excited for the winter. “We have a great group of hardworking girls returning to the program,” DeKalb coach Brad Bjelk said. “The start of the season has gone well. This group of girls has done very well during practice pushing each other and competing.” Caring and motivated are two words Bjelk has used to describe this year’s squad, which will look to develop fundamentals while competing for conference and regional titles.

Sycamore’s Grace Amptmann looks to go baseline during their summer game against Freeport Monday, June 17, 2024, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore Spartans

Head coach: Adam Wickness

Last year: 23-11, 9-1 first place Interstate Eight

Top returners: Grace Amptmann, jr., W, Quinn Carrier, so., G; Cortni Kruizenga, jr., G

Top newcomers: Kennah Butler, fr., C, Norah Chami, jr., F; Sadie Lang, fr., G

Worth noting: Sycamore had a lot of turnover on their roster from a season ago. “They are a tight-knit group who plays hard and is collectively tough,” Spartans coach Adam Wickness said. “It will be a somewhat inexperienced roster, but those stepping into larger roles bring a lot to the table.” Carrier was impressive as a freshman so 5-foot-11 Sadie Lang will look to do the same along with 6-foot-3 Kennah Butler. “This team is hungry to carry on the strong traditions that have come before them at Sycamore High School,” Wickness said. “They are working hard and coming together nicely to star in their roles.”

Genoa-Kingston’s Regan Creadon shoots a jumper Wednesday, June 26, 2024, during summer practice at the school. (Mark Busch)

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Head coach: Doug Brewington

Last year: 12-17- 3-6, seventh place in BNC

Top returners: Regan Creadon, jr., G/F, Presley Meyer, so., G, Ally Poegel, sr., G;

Top newcomers: Ari Rich, so., G/F

Worth noting: The Cogs roster is blessed with eight returning varsity players, but just one senior and a new head coach. “There is plenty of room for growth,” coach Doug Brewington said. “The talent is there, now it is just learning to play within a new system and how quickly we adjust.” That senior is Ally Poegel and she’s a really good one having already surpassed 1,000 points. Rich impressed in the off-season after limited action in the winter while Presley Meyer is coming off an all-conference season. Both are just sophomores.

Hiawatha's Nelly Delvalle and Indian Creek's Geena Sanford get tied up during their game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Hiawatha High School in Kirkland. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Hiawatha Hawks

Head coach: Kenny McPeek

Last year: 8-24, 1-5 sixth place in Little Ten

Top returners: Nelly Delvalle, sr., G, Brielle Molloy, jr., F, Ava Nuckles, jr., G

Top newcomers: Mallory Banks, fr., G, Makayla Conlee, fr., F

Worth noting: 5-foot-5 senior guard Nelly Delvalle returns to lead a young and inexperienced team. Joining her are juniors Brielle Molloy and Ava Nuckles, who both gained valuable experience a season ago. At 5-foot-8, Molloy offers some size and versatility as a three-sport athlete. Being such a young squad is a concern, but also exciting as Mallory Banks and Makayal Conlee are stepping up as freshmen in coach Kenny McPeek’s second year at the helm. “Being a young and small group, a lot of experience will be gained and the future looks good,” McPeek said.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Mia Cotton drives by Newark’s Brooklyn Hatteberg Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, during the Little 10 girls basketball tournament at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

Hinckley Big-Rock Royals

Head coach: Bob Barnett

Last year: 19-14, 4-2 third place Little Ten

Top returners: Sami Carlino, sr., C; Mia Cotton, so., G; Anna Herrmann, jr., G; Grace Michaels, sr., G; Raven Wagner, sr., F

Top newcomers: None

Worth noting; To cut right to the chase, the Royals have experience and talent and reason to be optimistic that they’ll win 20 or more games and compete for a conference title. Six-foot center Sami Carlino, guard Grace Michaels and forward Raven Wagner return to lead the team as seniors along with a pair of guards in junior Anna Herrmann and sophomore Mia Cotton. What has coach Bob Barnett most concerned is depth to complement their experience.

Indian Creek's Bethany Odle shoots over Somonauk's Brynn Pennington during their game Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Head coach: Paul Muchmore

Last year: Did not field a varsity team.

Top returners: Bethany Odle, jr., Isabella Turner, sr.

Top newcomers: To be determined.

Worth noting: The Timberwolves return to the playing hardwood this winter at the varsity level. They went 6-14 during the 2022-2023 but didn’t field a varsity squad last winter. Multi-sport talented senior Isabella Turner returns while junior Bethany Odle joins her as the only two players with varsity experience. “We are excited to have 14 underclassmen out for basketball this year,” Timberwolves coach Paul Muchmore said. “All will have a chance to play and gain experience at the varsity level.”

Kaneland's Sam Kerry shoots over a pair of Sycamore defenders during their Class 3A sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Kaneland Knights

Head coach: Brian Claesson

Last year: 25-10, 8-2 second place in Interstate Eight

Top returners: Kendra Brown, sr., G, Sam Kerry, sr., G/F, Charlotte Krage, sr., F, Kyra Lilly, jr., G, Amani Meeks, so., G

Top newcomers: Grace Brunscheen, fr., G

Worth noting: The Knights welcome back five players from last year’s Sweet 16 team, including seniors Kendra Brown, Sam Kerry and Charlotte Krage. “The seniors will be important leaders for us,” Knights coach Brian Claesson said. “The rest of the roster is filled with one junior, eight sophomores and one freshman. We feel like we have the talent to make a run at the conference, but we also know there are going to be some early struggles because of how young our team is.”