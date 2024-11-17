NIU men’s basketball loses 10th straight game to Bradley: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 16

Men’s basketball

Bradley 76, NIU 60: At Peoria, Quentin Jones scored 19 points for NIU (2-2) in the road loss.

The Huskies lost to the Braves for the 10th straight time. Their last victory against Bradley was a 19-18 win in 1920.

The teams last played in 2010, a 66-63 win in Peoria.

James Dent Jr. and Jones had five rebounds each as the Huskies were beaten on the boards 31-23 during a game in which they shot 40.7% from the floor and 22.7% from 3-point range.

Kishwaukee College 71, Oakton 60: At Malta, Brayden Johnson and Alan Eades each scored 14 while Braxton Highbaugh scored 13 for the Kougars.

Women’s basketball

Oakton 87, Kishwaukee 43: At Malta, Cayla Evans led the Kougars with 18 points.