Kishwaukee College Foundation names 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently named Matt Duffy, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce executive director, a recipient of the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award was presented to Duffy during the foundation’s annual gala Nov. 2.

The award honors alumni who demonstrated outstanding service or contributions in the college’s community. Duffy, who works with Kishwaukee College through the Chamber, said he was not expecting the recognition.

“I was definitely shocked. But it is a great honor to receive this award from the Foundation,” Duffy said in a news release. “As a student, being able to have success at Kishwaukee College opened up many different avenues for me.”

Duffy transferred from Northern Illinois University to Kishwaukee College in 1993. He was a member of the men’s baseball team and received a degree in business management. Duffy also was awarded a baseball scholarship to Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida.

“By going to Kish, I did much better, and my engagement was much better. When I transferred, I learned the smaller classroom setting worked for me. And by having success at Kish, I had financial opportunities through scholarships I did not have before,” Duffy also said in the release.

He studied sports management, interned at Super Bowl XXIX, and worked at Joe Robbie Stadium. Duffy also worked with the Miami Dolphins, Florida Marlins, Miami Heat and Florida Panthers. He was employed by the National Inline Hockey Association, ran a sports facility in Michigan, operated small businesses, worked for a local newspaper, assisted nonprofits and was a DeKalb Chamber of Commerce volunteer.

“I have had so many different experiences that have been helpful in how I relate to the businesses we work with through the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce,” Duffy said in the release.

Duffy was hired as the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce membership and marketing director in 2009. He was promoted to executive director in 2012 and completed the Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program in 2022. Duffy and the Chamber work with Kishwaukee College to help communicate local workforce’s needs.

“We have had a strong working relationship with the college to help us find where the challenges lie and how Kish can be a part of the solution,” Duffy said in the release.

College officials said Duffy’s work speaks for itself.

“No educational path is the same,” Kishwaukee College Foundation executive director Kayte Hamel said in the release. “Matt Duffy is a great example of how Kishwaukee College can provide new and exciting opportunities for our students. It is an honor to have him utilizing his wealth of experience to better the Kishwaukee College community. He is an excellent choice for this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award.”