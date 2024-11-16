Plank, Lindgren roads roundabout work could begin as soon as 2025

Vehicles drive down Plank Road past Moose Range Road Thursday in Sycamore. The stretch of Plank Road is being considered for realignment. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Proponents and critics of two potential road projects that would alter traffic flow in northeast Sycamore and DeKalb County had an opportunity to learn about and discuss their thoughts on the proposals this week.

After studying the intersection of Lindgren and Plank roads, and what to do with a deadly section of Plank Road just east of those crossroads that’s seen multiple major traffic crashes over the years, DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz said he’s ready to explain his findings and proposed solutions to the public.

“My biggest challenge with any project, whether it’s large or small is educating the general public or the County Board about why we are doing the project,” Schwartz said Thursday night at an open house-style public meeting.

The two projects under consideration, a roundabout at the intersection of Lindgren and Plank roads and a realignment of a 3-mile stretch of Plank Road away from Moose Range Road, are in the first phase of development. If approved, the work could take years to come to fruition.

The roundabout, a $2.5 million endeavor is the closest to being shovel ready, however, county documents show. Schwartz said construction on that project could begin as early as 2025, and finish the following year.

DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz talks with county resident Bill Vassilogambros during a public meeting Thursday about a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Plank and Lindgren roads. (Camden Lazenby)

Sycamore Creek subdivision resident Kelsey Musich said she’s a proponent of the proposed roundabout.

“With the subdivision on the north side of Plank Road having more and more kids, the parents in the morning commute and pick up from school, it’s just this intersection just needed to be safer,” Musich said. “It’s all coming together.”

“With the subdivision on the north side of Plank Road having more and more kids, the parents in the morning commute and pick up from school, it’s just this intersection just needed to be safer. It’s all coming together.” — Kelsey Musich

The roundabout, which Schwartz said could cost the county about $500,000 after grant funding is applied to the project, would also feature a sidewalk and lit pedestrian crossing sign to connect the neighborhoods on the opposing sides of the intersection.

“To hear that the roundabout is an alternative that meets all the issues, I think is great,” Musich said. “Plus, just east of us in Kane County, they have two or three of these that we see on our commutes in and out to our subdivisions.”

Resident Bill Vassilogambros said he often spends time at the corner of Plank and Lindgren roads and isn’t convinced a roundabout would alleviate traffic congestion.

“I have serious doubts myself,” Vassilogambros said.

Vassilogambros said he’d prefer to see a traffic light installed at the intersection. Schwartz has said that the intersection does not meet federal requirements for a traffic light, however.

“I’m sure he’s right but it just seems like it would be a whole lot safer,” Vassilogambros said.

Realignment reactions

Unlike the roundabout, the second proposed idea is not expected to become shovel-ready next year. The proposed realignment of Plank Road away from Moose Range Road is at least two years away from the next phase of the project, but funding will be the largest hurdle for officials.

The realignment is estimated to cost between $12 and $15 million, which would make it the most expensive construction project in DeKalb County history, Schwartz said.

Phase 3, the construction, is not anticipated until 2031, but the DeKalb County Board has already authorized some spending on the project. In October, the board awarded Aurora-based engineering firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly a $553,452 contract for the first phase of engineering for the realignment.

Charles Cole, a CMT project manager, said neither the realignment nor the roundabout would have significant environmental impacts. He said some property owners could be impacted by the realignment, however.

“Every project that we do is going to have some property impacts to some extent,” Cole said. “You won’t be able to keep everybody happy, but I think as long as we’re transparent about why we’re doing what we’re doing and why we’re choosing to build what we’re doing, hopefully, we can get enough support to keep going. And so far I haven’t really heard a lot of complaints.”

The exact path a realignment would take hasn’t yet been decided, according to county documents. Some options – including one that would have required the demolition of North Grove Elementary School – have already been ruled out.

Joel Maurer, former engineer for the City of DeKalb, said he thinks the two project plans presented Thursday look excellent.

“These are very well thought-out projects,” Maurer said. “I was just hoping for a little wider shoulder for the rural project of the Plank Road realignment.”

The public has until Dec. 5 to give Schwartz their two cents on the ideas. Those interested can learn more about the projects, and submit their input through hyperlinked widgets at the bottom of dekalbcounty.org.

Musich is among those who have already given their opinion. She said she isn’t sure how she feels about a realignment of Plank Road, but is hopeful the proposed roundabout will be approved.

“I think it’s a perfect place to put it,” Musich said. “It’s not too far from the center of town but it’s not out in the middle of nowhere. So, it just kind of makes us feel like maybe we’re more part of Sycamore now and not so much on the outskirts.”