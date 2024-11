The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a screening of the movie “The Muppet Christmas Carol” to celebrate the holiday season.

The free screening will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” tells the story of Charles Dickens novel “A Christmas Carol” with the Muppet. The doors to the theater open at 10:30 a.m.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.