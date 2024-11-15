TNTeague to perform Nov. 16 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours free concert featuring TNTeague.

The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The band will perform calypso, jazz, classical and ragtime music. TNTeague also will discuss the steel pan’s history and origin. Attendees can play the steel pan after the concert. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.